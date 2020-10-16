Tynsong denies favouring VIP-owned construction firm

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has repudiated press reports that PDW had done any favour to Dhar Construction Company and subversion of rules.

He justified the PWD Tender Committee’s recommendation to award the construction of the11.52 km Laitkor-Pomlakrai-Laitlyngkot road worth Rs 30 crore to Dhar Construction Company saying that it had quoted the lowest rate.

Tynsong who is also in charge of PWD (Road) told reporters that a total number of six companies or contractors participated in the technical bidding. “All of them had participated when the technical bidding was open in the present of authorised representation of each of the firm. In the technical bid, all of them qualified,” the deputy chief minister said.

According to Tynsong, a total number of four firms participated when the financial bid was opened adding that it was found that the Dhar Construction Company had quoted the lowest rate.

“Legally, we are bound to allot the work to which ever firm who had quoted the lowest rate,” he said. According to him, everything was cleared by the tender committed constituted by the government.

As per reports, it was alleged that the PWD technocrats had succumbed to political pressure for agreeing to allot the road project to the Dhar Construction Company, apparently owned by a VIP, by the violating the norms.