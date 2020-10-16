COVID-19 toll climbs to 73

SHILLONG: With three more deaths, the COVID-19 toll in Meghalaya has jumped to 73. The three new deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills.

The state also saw 173 new cases on Thursday including 124 in East Khasi Hills, 26 in West Garo Hills, 5 each in Ri Bhoi and East Garo Hills and 4 each in East Jaintia Hills, South Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 2445 while the recovery has increased to 5646 with 64 more on Thursday.