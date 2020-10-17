Corona centres no more free

SHILLONG: In an apparent attempt to reduce its financial burden, the state government has decided that every COVID positive case patient will have to bear the cost of official quarantine facilities, while doing away the requisite testing requirement for every new entrant.

In a notification issued here on Friday, the government laid down that every patient taking shelter in any of the five designated corona care centres will have pay Rs 380 per day. The cost of food, consumables and toiletries will be additional. However, there will be facility for home food service. Only those who belong to BPL category have been given exemption. A BPL ration card will be treated as a valid proof in this regard.

The five designated centres are: IIM, MIIT, MATI, NIFT and TB hospital Umsawli.

As for the new entrants, they must mandatorily possess negative report 72 hours before the time of entry into the state. The test report should be any of the following: PCR, CBNAAT or TRUENAT.

Tourist spots reopen for locals

Tourist spots in the state reopened on Friday after more than six months but there were few takers.

Lady Hydari (Ka Phan Nonglait) Park, other a major attraction in the city, wore a deserted look with only a handful of visitors seen inside.

At the entry gate, officials donned PPE suits and screened visitors while noting down their contact details. However, children below 12 years of age and elderly persons above 65 were denied entry.

Paid testing for all returnees

The state government on Friday also implemented an earlier decision to charge Rs 500 at the Byrnihat check gate for all entrants for mandatory Rapid Antigen Testing. Only those with a negative COVID report obtained within the past 72 hours would be permitted to enter without testing.

Weekly markets to reopen

The state government also gave its nod to reopen the weekly markets located along the international and interstate borders with immediate effect

The respective deputy commissioners will work out the details regarding protocols to be followed in such markets.

Bars to reopen from Oct 26

In addition, the state government has also decided to reopen bars in the state from October 26.