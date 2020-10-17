Conrad raises priest’s arrest with Home Min

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has taken up the matter pertaining to the arrest of Jesuit priest, Fr. Stan Sawmy, with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

“The chief minister has taken up the issue with the Union Home minister besides holding detailed discussions with the Union Home Secretary,” Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said on Friday.

The chief minister took up the matter a day after the Friends of the Jesuits, Shillong and the Catholic community of the state approached Sangma expressing dismay at the state government’s silence on the arrest of Fr. Swamy.