Miffed NPP dares BJP to quit ruling coalition

SHILLONG: The ruling MDA coalition’s big partner NPP, apparently unable to stomach BJP’s unending streak of allegations of corruption, has virtually dared the saffron party to “shut up or leave (the coalition)”.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong told reporters here on Friday, “I don’t know if they have any hidden agenda or not but my only concern is if you are not comfortable, you are free to leave the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance which is the best way.”

Miffed with the aggressive stand of BJP, Tynsong said, “Don’t keep criticising and continue to work in MDA.”

Making it clear that the MDA has made up its mind to part company with the BJP for its relentless assault on the government on a daily basis on a host of issues, Tynsong said that the MDA Government from day one of taking over had made a commitment of erasing any illegality in the state.

According to Tynsong, allegations can be made by anyone but a responsible party would always come up with facts and documents while making allegations at a proper platform.

It may be mentioned that the BJP, which has a solitary berth in the cabinet, has been aggressively attacking the NPP-led MDA Government over alleged corruption in GHADC and JHADC and illegal coal mining.

The party had even demanded the arrest of Power Minister James Sangma after his name cropped up in the illegal transportation of coal.

Reiterating that the MDA has a coordination committee in which the BJP president and one of their MLAs is a member, Tynsong said that the issues of the BJP could have been discussed in the committee instead of going to the press.

Reacting on the accusations of BJP as far as illegal coal mining is concerned, he said that the government has machinery upto the block level to check on illegal transportation of coal. When asked to clarify on this previous statement that many coal laden trucks ply with papers, Tynsong said that on the basis of coal which is seized, the government goes to the Court and the Court takes over everything after which Court issues orders that the unclaimed coal needs to be disposed of and the Mining and Geology department accordingly issues challan.

When asked about the relentless demand for a CBI probe, Tynsong said that it is easy for any Tom, Dick and Harry to demand for CBI probe but the government has to follow due process even as he asserted that the Supreme Court while hearing the matter of CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing has made it clear that a CBI probe is not required into the matter.

The senior NPP leader however appreciated the stand of People’s Democratic Front (PDF) which wanted the chief minister to call all the ministers and political parties in coalition and resolve the matter once and for all.

Mawrie hits back

Meanwhile, BJP State President Ernest Mawrie hit back the BJP saying that their crusade against corruption has led to Congress-rid Meghalaya.

An angry Mawrie said that BJP would not tolerate anybody who indulged in corruption and party was going to discuss the matter with their central leadership.

When asked to respond to the statement of Tynsong asking BJP to break its ties with the MDA, Mawrie said that the statement had come from Deputy Chief Minister even as he added that if this was the case, the statement should come from the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Stating that when the government was formed several BJP central leaders attended the swearing in ceremony and decided that Conrad Sangma would be the Chief Minister, Mawrie said that it was BJP which proposed Conrad Sangma’s name.

“We were expecting a lot of things like it would be a good government and it will bring development but it is very unfortunate so many (wrong) things have taken place and rampant corruption is going on in all the departments,” he added.

Denying the allegations that BJP never brought the matter to the proper forum to discuss the issue and rather went to the media, Mawrie said that the party had highlighted the issue of corruption through RTI findings but the state government chose to remain silent”.