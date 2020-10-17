CBI not to investigate GHADC scam

SHILLONG: The CBI Headquarter in Delhi has declined clearance to probing BJP allegations of misappropriation of central funds in the Autonomous District Councils in Meghalaya. Instead, it has been suggested that the party should move court of law for a directive to hand over the investigation to CBI.

Sources said that when the BJP leaders had approached CBI with its complaint of corruption in GHADC, the party leaders were told very clearly that the matter pertaining to corruption in GHADC did not fall under the jurisdiction of the CBI.

The CBI Meghalaya however had sought opinion of the headquarters on whether it was within its power to conduct a probe. Sources said that the agency’s headquarter has turned down the suggestion.

Sources said that the party leaders were also suggested by the CBI that if they are serious about the corruption charges and if they are not playing to the gallery, the party must file a petition in the Court and based on the directives of the Court, the CBI will register a case and inquire into the matter.

Sources said that on similar lines, the High Court of Meghalaya in 2016 had directed CBI to investigate into the high-profile Education Scam and the case has reached the trial stage.

Citing an example of Hathras gang-rape case, sources said that the agency registered a case and began investigation on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further notification from Government of India.

However, the matter here was different as the MDA Government has not agreed to hand over the case to CBI but instead asked the Director of the Local Fund Audit (DLFA) to inquire into the matter.