Pak opp alliance to hold 1st rally

Islamabad: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country’s opposition parties, will hold its first public rally on Friday in Gujranwala city since its formation last month to oust the incumbent government over its “failures in all sectors”.

The alliance led by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was appointed as its first phase President, comprises 11 parties including the JUI-F, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party and the Awami National Party (ANP).

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also likely to address the rally via video link from London, according to the PML-N. (IANS)