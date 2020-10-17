Quarantine period in Australia, England series on agenda

New Delhi: The stated quarantine period of 14 days in Brisbane before the start of Australia tour and venues and formats for the mega home series against England will be discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Saturday.

The three principal office-bearers — president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal — are currently in the UAE to oversee the conduct of the IPL.

While there are five topics on the agenda, the ones pertaining to cricket operations of domestic and international fixtures will dominate the discussions, which will be held virtually.

The third point on the agenda is domestic cricket, which is yet to start due to rising cases of COVID-19, and it is a foregone conclusion that the 2020-21 season, as and when it begins, will be a truncated one.

There will be extensive discussions on the operations and logistics of the jumbo Indian contingent that will be travelling to Brisbane (in Queensland) from Dubai after the IPL.

It is expected that at least 28 players across the three formats will travel together along with the support and administrative staff by a chartered aircraft.

“Cricket Australia has drawn up a rough schedule which is yet to be finalised. That will be discussed and also whether there could be a possible relaxation of the 14-day quarantine,” a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

“The BCCI has already appealed to Queensland Health department for a possible relaxation.

Even if there is an option to train, it will be great.”

The other point of discussion will be the scheduled England series at home.

However, with experts predicting a second wave of COVID-19 cases post the festive season, the BCCI can only draw up multiple plans for now.

The second option for hosting England could be the UAE, now the Indian team’s second ‘home’ and whose cricket board had signed a MoU with the BCCI. (PTI)