Saffron party against introduction of CBW

SHILLONG: The BJP Meghalaya unit has opposed the introduction of Central Bonded Warehouse (CBW) in the state. “Centralising the bonded warehouse is not going to benefit the 44 bond owners in Meghalaya but will greatly benefit only four owners who will control the entire system of supply,” state president, Ernest Mawrie, said in a statement on Friday.

The CBW was abolished in Rajasthan when the BJP government found that it was not helping the needs of the state as only few were benefiting out of it. CBW is often controlled by some individuals who make maximum profit for their political bosses, which ultimately leads to the mafia system of functioning, Mawrie said.

BJP does not want Meghalaya to become a mafia-ruled state as it is turning into one with scams erupting right from councils, coal, electricity bills, etc., Mawrie said, adding that the CBW will promote corruption.

“BJP strongly opposes this decision and we would go to any end to counter the decision of the Conrad Sangma- led government. Officials involved in the introduction of CBW will also be dealt with all legal proceedings because it is not the mandate of the public but few corrupt thinking leaders and officials who want to turn Meghalaya into a mafia-run society,” Mawrie signed off.