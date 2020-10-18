Another case of favouritism by PWD?

SHILLONG: Another alleged in discrepancy by the PWD Departmental Tender Committee has come to light as far as allocating the upgradation work of the 28-km-long Pasyih-Garampani road involving a cost of Rs 66 crore.

As per available document, two bidders, Borin Shadap JV Thomas Nong-tdu and Rocky Dhar JV Dhar Construction Company, participated for the bid and the tender committee scrutinised all the relevant papers and technical evaluation of the bidders for the World Bank funded project, Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP).

The technical committee in its recommendations observed that as per the records available with the department, JV Partner Borin Shadap was allotted the PMGSY work for the construction of MBT of road from Pynsurla to Nongjri (29 kilometer) road.

“However, till date, the physical progress of the above work allotted to him is only about 19 percent which is extremely slow and unsatisfactory,”

the recommendations of the Technical Committee read.

Interestingly, a work done statement from the Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads) M, Shillong South Division said that the physical progress of the road as on August 31, 2020 is 50 percent.

The document also said that as bid of Borin Shadap is concerned, a number of key personnel and equipment submitted by the bidder to be deployed was found to be insufficient. The committee also observed that the bidder had not submitted the supporting documents for ongoing works and in some works, the up to date expenditure was not mentioned in the supporting documents from the engineer concerned.

As far as the bid of Rocky Dhar JV Construction Company, the technical committee observed that the bidder had not submitted papers as per the bidding document such as site organisation, mobilisation schedule and code of conduct.

The committee also observed that the bidder had not submitted the list of existing commitments such as ongoing work in hand and the committee was also informed that the bidder had not included those works which had been awarded by the MPWD department to both the joint ventures.

“The tender Committee after threadbare discussion have unanimously recommended that the bidder Rocky Dhar JV Dhar Construction to be technically responsive. The tender committee recommended the opening of the financial bid,” the document said.

Sources however informed that the project as of now has been kept on abeyance even as source said that if both the bidders lack paper and documents, both the bidders should have been disqualified.