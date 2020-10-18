BJP mulls moving High Court on corruption

SHILLONG: After CBI Headquarters in New Delhi declined to probe allegations of misappropriation of central funds in the Autonomous District Councils, the State BJP has decided to move High Court of Meghalaya seeking its directions to CBI to take up the matter.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, BJP Meghalaya Vice President, Bernard Marak said that as there were constitutional barriers for CBI involvement, the party has decided to approach the Court for which discussions will be held with their lawyers in a couple of day’s time.

Making it clear that the party will not stop its crusade until and unless CBI brings the corrupt to justice, he said that the party was committed to banishing corruption from the state.

It may be mentioned that the party earlier had lodged a complaint with CBI but the investigation authority has not yet registered the FIR since the subject matter of investigation falls outside the jurisdiction of the CBI.

He alleged that there was “large scale corruption” in various spheres in the state , Marak said that crores of rupees meant for development has “just disappeared” from the state. “The entire rise of militancy in Garo Hills was a cry for development and even after settlement agreement, there is no development which may give rise to new militants as well,” he observed while adding that daily wage earners, labourers had not received the benefit of even single penny out of the Rs 399 crore the government claim to have spent as COVID funds.

He claimed that even five kilos of rice did not reach the poor people of Garo Hills region and those who received rice under PDS for three months were only the people who possess ration card. ” What about the others. If this is not corruption what is corruption,” he questioned.

Talking about the Rs 25 lakh sanctioned to all MLAs for providing relief to people during the pandemic, Marak said that through an RTI they found out that it has not been implemented in the constituency of the Chief Minister himself.

Stating that so many things had happened in the last two and half years, Marak said,

“If our leaders and ministers who are supposed to be good examples are involved in corruption we will always raise our voice and this is what we are doing right now”.

The BJP has been repeatedly pleading with State Government to order a CBI probe into the two pressing matters, however Chief Minister has brushed aside the suggestion describing it as “irresponsible”.The MDA Government has not agreed to hand over the case to CBI but instead asked the Director of the Local Fund Audit (DLFA) to inquire into the matter.