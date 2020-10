SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 248 recoveries and 104 new cases, taking the recovery number to 6282 and the active tally to 2151.

61 new cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 18 in East Garo Hills, 13 in West Garo Hills, 8 in Ri Bhoi, 2 in South West Garo Hills and 1 each in East Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills.