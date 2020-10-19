By HH Mohrmen

The saying that there is only one thing permanent in the world and that is change rings true in almost every instance. However, there are certain exceptions and those are the links that the Government of Meghalaya has with coal. The bond between the Government of Meghalaya and the black diamond is so deep that it is beyond the ordinary human being’s understanding. The truth is that while everything else in the world changes, the relationship between the Government and the said mineral remains the same. No matter which party comes to power the charm of the black diamond captivates the entire ruling dispensation irrespective of their political colour.

The battle against illegal rat hole mining of coal in the state persisted since the early nineties and the government then defended the system on the plea that it is a traditional livelihood activity of the people in the state and it is legal. Despite the fact that there is no document to support the claim that coal mining in Meghalaya is legal, every successive government continued in the business as usual mode until April 2014 when the National Green Tribunal banned mining and transport of coal from Meghalaya. It was only after studies were published that many rivers and streams in Jaiñtia hills were polluted and the water in these rivers was contaminated with acid mine drainage that the court brought the entire system to a grinding halt.

Then there is the whole sordid saga of the state government trying to contest against the ban and supported the coal lobbyist in their fight to persuade the Tribunal to lift the ban, which of course did not happen. Now that the NGT has lifted the ban on coal mining subject to the State Government complying with the court directives, the latter is doing nothing to come up with a policy which is a requirement of the NGT.

The ban on coal mining ban was a major issue in the last election to the State legislative assembly, but in spite of the fact that the NGT has lifted the ban, the State Government has done precious little to enable coal mining to start in the state. The MDA government which came to power with a promise to allow coal mining to resume if it is voted to power is yet to do anything in this regard. The NPP which won the election with the issue of coal ban as one of their election agenda has not been able to come up with any kind of policy to resume mining and transportation of coal from the State.

So why is the Government dragging its feet on this issue? What makes the Government dilly-dally in working on the recommendation of the court order to allow mining to begin? The lifting of the NGT ban should have been a golden opportunity for the State Government to come up with policy to resume coal mining in the state. Unfortunately the Government is not doing anything to that effect. The people of the State have the right to ask why the MDA government is deliberately delaying the matter relating to the coal mining issue. Is there anything behind this sordid affair that the Government does not want to regulate and introduce environment friendly mining system in the State?

Why does this Government choose to remain mute and not seize the opportunity to solve the issue once and for all? Is it because the Government wants this arrangement to continue for its ulterior motive? The question that people are asking is, who is benefitting from this state of affairs? If this is allowed to continue isn’t it true that it will ensure that only those in the corridors of power are benefitted from the deal? Is it not true that the prevailing situation is like a goose that lays golden eggs for those who are in power? What is the point of organisng campaigns for planting a million trees in the State when the Government is not sincere in coming up with a policy to monitor and control mining in the state? What is the message that the Government is sending to the masses by not taking the issue of illegal transportation of coal head-on? The general public understand that mining is allowed and sure enough coal mining activities have started in many places and collection of fresh coal is seen in many places now.

The Government is not even sincere in the case of people involved in illegal transportation of coal in the state. The prime accused in the murder attempt of Agnes Kharshiing and her friend not only remain scot-free but they are seen hobnobbing with those in power. It was alleged that even higher-ups in the Government are involved in the illegal transport of coal from the State.

The Conrad-James drama reminds me of the song, “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother.” The recent statement of the Chief Minister defending his elder brother against the allegations that he is involved in illegal transportation of coal is on expected lines. But Conrad will find it hard to convince a large section of the population in the State with his latest u-turn because it is not consistent with his earlier act. The question is, if the Cabinet Minister was not involved in the coal transportation, why did the CM relieve him of the Home portfolio that he held earlier? Black diamond has not only enchanted those in the power, whatever their political leaning is, but for reasons beyond one’s comprehension all the pressure groups of every hue remain silent on the matter too. Mum is the word when it comes to coal mining and illegal transport of coal.

In spite of the fact that the impact of coal mining extends to almost all the districts of the State and illegal transportation of coal encourages corruption at every level and it has only benefitted people who are close to the corridors of power, no pressure group had raised their voices against the system that allows this to happen. Perhaps because it is fashionable to oppose uranium mining whereas opposing the system that allows illegal transport of coal is not cool at all. Raising voices against the illegal act is like stirring a hornet’s nest which has the potential to strike one and all. Any kind of mining is bad and the impact coal mining extends to almost every part of the state. On the same line the pressure groups decision to protest against immersion of goddess Durga while remaining silent on the drastic impact of mining on the rivers in the coal mining areas, is also questionable. Maybe we have to re-examine and do something on this selective opposition and have our priorities right.

A study of the history of elections in Meghalaya would help one realise that are at least two issues which continue to appear before every election. It seems like every party has a secret understanding that there are certain issues that have to be postponed to ensure that they remain election issues every five years. The two major election issues which keeps reappearing every election are the Assam-Meghalaya border issue and the influx of people from outside the State. The two have always been the contentious issues come election time. But it now looks like we will have the issue of coal mining as another item in the list of issues in the ensuing elections in the State.

Governments come and go but when it comes to coal mining, the only thing that changes is their name. When it comes to black diamond, parties will change their colours to black once they switch sides and sit in power. Black diamond has the charm to change any party to its colour once they are in the Government and the proverbial saying that it is but the same wine in a new bottle becomes a reality.

(Email: [email protected])