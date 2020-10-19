Dalai Lama congratulates NZ PM, wishes success in meeting challenges

DHARAMSALA: Upon receiving the news of her party’s resounding victory in the 2020 New Zealand general elections, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wrote to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and congratulated her on the landslide win, his office said on Monday.

“I admire the courage, wisdom and leadership you have shown in these challenging times,” he wrote.

“I particularly applaud the way you have responded with calm, compassion and respect for others in the face of tragedy.

“During my several visits to your beautiful country over the years I have been deeply touched by the openness and warmth of people from all walks of life. I have been encouraged by the enthusiasm and interest they have shown in my efforts to promote a sense of oneness of humanity and the need for inter-religious harmony,” the Tibetan spiritual leader added.

The Nobel Peace Laureate concluded by wishing Ardern every success in meeting whatever challenges may lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of New Zealand.

In another message, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay said the “astounding victory” reaffirmed Ardern’s able and compassionate leadership of the people of New Zealand, adding that “the world needs more of such leaders”.

In the elections held on Saturday, Ardern’s ruling Labour Party secured a majority by winning won 49 per cent of the vote, paving the way for her second term in office.

IANS



