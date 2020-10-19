Sonowal apprises Amit Shah of situation on Assam-Mizoram border

GUWAHATI : Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday called up the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him about the latest situation along the violence-affected areas on Assam-Mizoram inter-state bounday.

Sonowal also apprised the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday about the prevailing situation at Assam-Mizoram border over phone besides calling up his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga to talk about the violent incident that took place on the inter-state boundary.

During the discussion with Zoramthanga, Chief Minister Sonowal stressed on joint efforts to address the border issues. He also advocated amicably settling the border dispute and to work with cooperation for maintaining peace and order at the inter-state border.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga assured Chief Minister Sonowal to maintain peace at the inter-state border and working with cooperation.

In the wake of the violent clash that took place at the Assam-Mizoram border on Saturday night, Excise, Forests and Environment and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya visited the area on Sunday to take the stock of the situation.

The Minister visited the Lailapur area situated along the Assam-Mizoram border where several houses of the people of Assam were burnt down on Saturday night by suspected miscreants from Mizoram and the incident triggered tension along the inter-state border tensions.