EPL: Redemption for Maguire & co as Man Utd beat Newcastle 4-1

LONDON: Finally something to celebrate for Harry Maguire after a tough few months for the Manchester United captain. There was redemption, too, for Bruno Fernandes in United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle.

Maguire scored a fine header for United’s equalizer, days after getting sent off playing for England.

He has produced some suspect defending for United this season, into which he came on the back of being arrested after a late-night incident on the Greek island of Mykonos.

As for Fernandes, he had a penalty saved when the score was 1-1 but made amends by scoring a brilliant goal into the top corner after a counterattack in the 86th. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford added even later goals.

Sheffield, Fulham draw

Sheffield United and Fulham both collected their first point of the season in the Premier League after drawing 1-1 in a match featuring a penalty for each team on Sunday.

Billy Sharp converted his spot kick for United, smashing the ball down the middle in the 85th minute to cancel out Ademola Lookman’s spectacular solo goal eight minutes earlier on his first start for Fulham.

Before that, Aleksandar Mitrovic squandered the chance to give Fulham the lead when he lifted his penalty over the crossbar.

Aguero’s action

Sergio Aguero was at the center of a potentially contentious incident in City’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

In the 42nd minute, Aguero was seen complaining about a decision to female assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis. As Massey-Ellis moved along the touchline, Aguero walked next to her and placed his arm around her neck in an action that would be in breach of coronavirus guidelines.

The Argentina international was not sanctioned. “Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. Raheem Sterling scored City’s winner in the 23rd minute of a hard-fought game at Etihad Stadium.