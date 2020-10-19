Real, Barca suffer losses

MADRID: Cadiz striker ‘Choco’ Lozano made history with his 16th minute goal to give the recently-promoted side their first-ever away win against Real Madrid and hand the reigning champions their first defeat of the La Liga season.

Cadiz, who have won all three of their away games this season were full value for their victory against a rival that rarely threatened.

Sergio Ramos was forced out of the game in the 45th minute after hurting his knee in a collision with Lozano and may miss their UCL game and the ‘EL Classico’.

Meanwhile, Barca also crashed to a 0-1 defeat in Getafe with Jaime Mata’s second-half penalty condemning Ronald Koeman to his first defeat as Barca coach.

Dembele, along with new signings Pedri and Dest, all started for Barca, who controlled the first half and should have scored through Antoine Griezmann.

However, Mata converted his spot-kick which was awarded after a rash challenge by De Jong on Djene. Djene headed against his own bar in injury-time, but Barca lacked the sharpness to break down Getafe. (IANS)