Man arrested for killing wife in WGH

TURA: A 23-year-old man was arrested by West Garo Hills police on Sunday for killing his 17-year-old estranged wife before dumping her in a stream.

The accused, Musibur Rehman (23), is from Assam and the arrest was made after the father of the girl filed a complaint against him, the police said.

The body of the victim was found near Hallidayganj village after the accused confessed to the crime on interrogation which led the police to the site.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused at Hallidayganj police station.