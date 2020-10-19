Police suspect personal enmity behind murder of woman

TURA: Police in West Garo Hills say that the stabbing to death of a woman by unidentified men in a remote village of Tikrikilla on Friday night may have been a cause of personal enmity with the family.

They have also dismissed reports that the woman was shot dead.

“As of now the reason couldn’t be established. It looks like personal enmity and further investigation will reveal as a special investigation team has been formed with SDPO of Raksamgre as team leader,” said West Garo Hills superintendent of police MGR Kumar.

It was at 2 am on Friday that the Nokma of Kalchengdap, under Tikrikilla police station jurisdiction, alerted police that a 49-year-old woman, Jenolish M Marak, was found dead with a deep throat injury suspected to be murdered by unknown miscreants.

The village is approximately 5 kms from Tikrikilla.

When police arrived on the scene and quizzed the family members they narrated the ordeal of the night and how the murderers, speaking in local dialect, threatened them to remain indoors while the mother was forced out and murdered in the courtyard. Her husband had separated over ten years back.

The murderers had stabbed and slit her throat leading to its separation. Early reports about the murderers using a gun to shoot her have been termed as “incorrect”.

“As per the inquest there was no fire arm injury” said the SP.