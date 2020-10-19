‘NO’ TO LOCKDOWN

Significantly, a government-appointed panel on Covid control has come up with its findings that included a recommendation to avoid lockdowns even as the safety protocols are strictly followed. The arrival of the Chinese pandemic had shocked the world and several steps that were put in place with immediate effect from late March last were based on assumptions. These needed close scrutiny in conformity with the experience the nation – as also the world – has gained from such a critical situation.

The committee has stressed that the festival season that is currently on, which coincides with the winter chill, is when abundant caution is a must. Safety norms need be adhered to strictly, even as these festivals are all about mass gatherings in public places – be it the Navaratri or Ganesh festival, or Christmas which too is approaching. In the event of any relaxation in controls during this season, there could be a monthly spike of the order of 26 lakh infections a month.

Notably, the committee went into an elaborate study into the Covid situation. Lockdown is no longer acceptable as it has cast a heavy shadow on the national economy as also on the livelihoods of people. While activities can resume in all spheres, it is also important that the safety guidelines like social distancing, wearing of masks, washing of hands and face etc are strictly adhered to.

As per latest indications, a few Covid vaccines could be in the market by March. The vulnerable sections could start getting one or the other vaccine hopefully at an affordable price or with government subsidy. Controlling the Covid spread is a national endeavour, more than an individual effort. The national economy will not lift up from the present depths if the virus continues to have its sway. It is thus important that vaccines or any other preventive medical intervention should not overlook the need for their affordability to the common masses too. These are the hands that push the economic activities for the nation.

To considerable relief, the panel has concluded that India has already crossed the peak by mid-September; and that the nation will record minimal active symptomatic infections by the start of the next year. Around 30 per cent of the population has developed anti-bodies. The rate of recovery is improving, and the rate of deaths is also coming down. Activities are returning to normal. Even the worst-hit Mumbai is rolling out its local train services; meaning that the situation there too is reasonably under control.

It’s a time of wait and watch but precautions of masking, hand washing and distancing are non-negotiable. We can ignore them at our own risk.