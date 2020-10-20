‘Will take call on safety, convenience after Puja’

SHILLONG: As the COVID-19 situation in the state has triggered disconnect between public health safety and convenience, the Meghalaya Government would look to strike a balance between the two with its decisions after the Durga Puja festival.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday after a review meeting, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said the government was looking into the entire aspect of protocols and how to balance safety with convenience.

“We need to strike a balance between safety and security of our people and also minimising the inconvenience caused to the people,” he said.

Admitting that the risks of COVID-19 will increase with more relaxations, the chief minister however said that the government did not take any decision in its meeting held on Monday.

“Discussions are on and we will take some calls after Durga Puja for the safety and convenience of the people,” he added.

Night curfew during Durga Puja

The city will be under the night curfew blanket during the Durga Puja as the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills has decided to continue with the prohibitory orders till October 26.

Night curfew will be promulgated in the entire East Khasi Hills district from 9 pm till 5 am daily.

Also, the odd-even rule for vehicles will continue to be implemented in the Shillong urban agglomeration until further notice.

In addition, the District Magistrate on Monday issued an advisory for persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay home and not to visit public places or puja pandals during the festival.

Cases decreasing due

to fewer tests: Official

Meghalaya has been reporting fewer numbers of positive cases, but authorities are not celebrating yet. They are also mum on whether the lesser number of cases is an indication of “flattening of the curve”, since in the words of the officials “nothing can be ruled out now”.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed,” a Health official said on Monday in response to a query by The Shillong Times.

Meanwhile, the Health department has earned around Rs one lakh in the last three days since paid testing began in the state. The government is charging Rs 500 for RAT and Rs 3200 for RTPCR tests.

On October 16, 1714 paid tests were conducted, while the number was 1506 and 1160 for the next two days.

28 new cases

The state on Monday detected only 28 new cases, the lowest in the past few weeks. 11 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 6 in West Jaintia Hills, 5 each in Ri Bhoi and West Garo Hills and 1 in East Garo Hills.

The State also recorded 110 recoveries on Monday while the death toll remained at 75.

The active case in the state has come down to 2069 while the total number of recoveries has gone up to 6392.

SBI Main Branch shut

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner on Monday ordered closure of the State Bank of India, Main Branch, Shillong for public transactions till October 21 for complete sanitisation of the premises after 10 positive cases were detected in the branch out of 89 samples tested for COVID-19.

The branch will remain open for essential services only, the order stated.