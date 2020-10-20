Conrad okay if BJP wishes to quit coalition

SHILLONG: Breaking his silence on the ongoing war of words between NPP and BJP, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has endorsed Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong’s advice to the saffron party to leave MDA if it was uncomfortable in the alliance.

While reacting to queries of journalists on Monday, he stated, “They (BJP leaders) have to act responsibly so that they give consistent statements and the way the party leadership of the BJP has been speaking, they have been very irresponsible and, therefore, whatever the deputy chief minister has said is absolutely correct”.

The candid statement comes as a significant political message from the CM as BJP wanted to know earlier if the chief minister also held similar views as that of Prestone Tynsong, who earlier had dared BJP to snap ties with the alliance.

Reiterating that as a coalition, the MDA has always been open to listen to concerns and grievances of the coalition partners, Sangma, who is also the chairman of the MDA Coordination Committee, however, said that the concerns could always be discussed and resolved.

“But I think coming out in the press and continuously giving out such statements is irresponsible and this is not the way,’ Sangma said, making no bones about his feeling.

In an indirect jibe at the BJP State President Ernest Mawrie and spokesperson Bernard Marak, the chief minister stressed on the fact that the individuals who are speaking now were not even there when the initial discussions between the NPP and the BJP took place regarding the formation of the government.

“They were probably in other political parties or they were independent,” he added.

He underlined the importance of ‘commitment’ in politics, adding how he had learnt this from the veteran leader Donkupar Roy. He also stated that individuals who do not stick to their commitments get affected.

“We have been always open and all the presidents of the political parties just walk into my room without appointment whenever they have any issues,” he said, while adding that all the coalition partners are maintaining a good and flexible relationship with each and everyone in the alliance.

Making it clear that the NPP would stick to its commitment, the party’s National President asked BJP leaders to “act in a responsible manner”. In the end, the chief minister also said that he was willing to discuss the matter but on the one pre-condition that they must speak responsibly.

For over two months, the BJP State President and Vice President have gone all out in their zest for ridding the state of corruption in high places. Almost every day there has been a press statement or the other in moving the government to take notice of allegations of corruption in the GHADC and JHADC, besides the issue of illegal coal transportation. The NPP-led government has generally denied the charges and ignored the call for a CBI probe.

UDP ridicules

saffron party

In sync with NPP, now the United Democratic Party (UDP), which is a part of the coalition, has asked BJP to leave the alliance if the saffron party did not want to remain in the coalition.

UDP General Secretary, Jemino Mawthoh on Monday said, “If the BJP does not want to be a part of the coalition, we will be very happy even if they leave the government.”

Lambasting BJP, he also said that BJP with mere two MLAs cannot dictate terms to the government.

The UDP leader also slammed the BJP for their statement that Conrad Sangma would not have become the chief minister without their support and said that the party (BJP) is very wrong and this claim of theirs is uncalled for.

Pointing out that they have only two MLAs and are claiming to have made the chief minister, Mawthoh said, “This is preposterous. If they are not happy, let them leave and making such tall claims is too much”.

Recalling that it was Late Dr Donkupar Roy who was instrumental in the formation of this government, Mawthoh said that the BJP now believes a government cannot run without BJP since they are ruling at the Centre.

“It is not that we cannot run the state. What about other states where regional parties are very strong”, he added.

Hek not in sync with party leaders

Meanwhile, the lone BJP minister in the State Cabinet, AL Hek does not seem to be too happy with the ongoing mudslinging between party leaders and the NPP.

Hek who is currently in Delhi, on Monday said, “Any matter at first should be discussed in the parliamentary party before being taken up with the government,” Hek said while adding that nobody supports corruption but issues should be raised through proper platform.

In a clear message to the party functionaries he said, “I request our leaders to bring any issue before the parliamentary party and we will discuss and deliberate on this and if needed, we will take it up at the level of the chief minister.”

When asked about the statement of the deputy CM asking the saffron party to leave the alliance, he said that BJP is working as a coalition partner in the alliance any decision of the party has to come through the parliamentary party.

“Whatever the deputy chief minister has said, he is not wrong and we appreciate it,” Hek said.

BJP MLA asks party chief to restrain self

South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai has requested his party’s state president, Ernest Mawrie to exercise restraint and not make making repetitive press statements to project the government in poor light.

In a letter to the State BJP president, Shullai appealed the party leaders to discuss all issues at the designated forum and refrain from going public about issue.

He added that it was not good for the BJP to attack its own government since it is also a part of the ruling alliance.

He also said that he would request the chief minister, to call for an all-party meet to resolve all issues to ensure that coordination is restored among all alliance partners.