SHILLONG: Students of the 1989 batch from Shillong Jail Road Secondary School began celebration of their reunion in collaboration on Sunday with Ardhendu Choudhury Charitable Trust under the banner of popular “Aahar” scheme where the needy were provided with meal.

The Principal of the school, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, was also present in the ceremony. This initiative was actively supported by Swarup Bhattacharjee a member of the Trust.