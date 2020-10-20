Mukul slams MDA defiance of Lokayukta

SHILLONG: Former chief minister Mukul Sangma has accused the ruling coalition of shielding the corrupt in GHADC and those involved in clandestine coal transportation by brazenly defying the Lokayukta’s direction for a probe into these credible charges of corruption.

“If any act of commission which is brought before Lokayukya is scuttled people will lose faith (in the elected government). There is rampant corruption and irregularities in the GHADC. What is the problem in government saying it will look into the matter? Why is the government stoutly denying that these irregularities and corruption persist? Who is the government shielding?” he questioned in an agitated tone.

Sangma told this correspondent on Monday that the public cannot be silent spectators when the state is ransacked. He said mis-governance was not in sync with the constitutional provisions. The government needs to fulfil its mandate to the people and deliver governance which is the principal mandate but this government is trying to shield the corrupt by transferring and posting officers who don’t conform.

“They are trying to induce officers to fall in line”, he alleged.

The leader of the opposition also alleged that there was a climate of impunity in Meghalaya and serious charges of nepotism and conflict of interests. The report of Justice Kataki who headed the NGT at one time shows how coal has been illegally transported and the government looted of legitimate revenue.

“If those in authority try to scuttle the process of law then Government of India has to intervene with Article 356. Citizens too should not be complacent when the reputation of the state is at stake. “This government is infamous for mismanagement and mis-governance and for scuttling the process of law. This government cannot get away with misdemeanours,” he thundered.

From all indications available, these issues would light up the forthcoming Autumn Session of the State Assembly scheduled to begin on November 5.