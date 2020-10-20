Home secy level talks on Assam-Mizoram border row on Wednesday

GUWAHATI Assam and Mizoram to hold Home Secretary level talks at Lailapur Beat Office in Cachar district of Assam on Wednesday morning to resolve the boundary dispute amicably as the situation at Lailapur remained under control but tense following Saturday night violence.

This was disclosed in Silchar on Tuesday by Commissioner and Secretary, Border Protection Department, Gyanendra Dev by Tripathi who said the Government of Assam was committed to restoring normalcy along the Assam-Mizoram interstate border and to ensure peace and harmony.

Tripathi said bringing back peace and tranquility to the troubled spot at Lailapur close to the inter-state border was the top priority of the government. He said the Governments of Assam and Mizoram were engaging in talks at the Chief Ministers’ level and at the official level.

The Commissioner and Secretary called upon the Government of Mizoram to withdraw their security forces from the territorial jurisdiction of Assam and to dismantle the camps.

He said efforts were on to start movement of stranded trucks laden with essential commodities on Assam side of the border.

“As regards non plying of trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram due to apprehension in the minds of trucker drivers and transport owners about their safety inside Mizoram, the district administrations of three districts of Barak Valley are leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth movement of stranded trucks on the border,” he added.

Regarding setting up of border outposts along the inter-state border at Lailapur, Tripathi said such security related measures would be taken into account in the overall scheme of things.

Special DGP (Border), Mukesh Agarwal said the situation at the inter-state border is under control with no further incident in the past 24 hours. He assured of adequate protection to the people living close to the border and proper rehabilitation of the affected people.

Agarwal revealed that 18 temporary huts were damaged and three semi urban dwelling units partially affected in the flare up on Saturday night. A seriously injured person admitted at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital is presently out of danger, he added.