In a first, Durga to slay ‘Coronasur’

New Delhi: In times of the pandemic, evil has attained a new face — coronavirus. Hence, the Safdurjung Matri Mandir, an old puja committee in the national capital, has decided to install ‘Coronasur’ instead of Mahishasura in its toned down Durga Puja this year.

“Every year we create a Mahishasura which the goddess Durga symbolically kills. But this year, we have replaced it with Coronasur,” Sumit Guha, one of the organisers at the Safdarjung Matri Mandir, told IANS. (IANS)