Oil, gas supply blockade threat to GH dissipates

TURA: The threat of indefinite suspension of oil and gas supply into the Garo Hills region over collection of COVID-19 testing fees from truckers has dissipated after authorities diplomatically handled the issue by quickly doing away with the system on Monday.

The Assam Petroleum Mozdoor Union, a labour body actively involved in the supply of fuel from refineries to gas stations across the North East, was peeved with Meghalaya, particularly the Garo Hills administration, after it was made mandatory for them to undergo a COVID-19 test for entering the state costing five hundred rupees.

In a letter to the depot general manager of Bongaigaon refinery on Monday, the union had announced that it was suspending supply of fuel to the region in protest against the COVID test charge.

“We have to pay COVID-19 test fee of Rs 500 for every trip at the time of entry into Meghalaya even though we are carrying essential commodities. COVID test should have been free as in Khasi Hills, entry is not restricted and only rapid antigen test is required,” the union stated in their complaint letter, which also threatened to stop the lifting of all gas and oil products for transportation to Garo Hills region.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, during a conversation with The Shillong Times, has clarified on the matter.

“The testing charge has been immediately stopped for the goods transport as they need to have unrestricted flow since they are only bringing in the consignment and leaving soon after without requiring any stay back. We have clarified the matter and also told them that the fee will be refunded to them,” said Ram Singh.

He clarified that the confusion occurred due to a misreading of the guidelines given out by the authorities.

Complaints about truckers being charged for the COVID test reportedly came up at two entry points into Garo Hills —Berubari in North Garo Hills and Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills.