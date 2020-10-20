Outgoing GHADC Chairman accused of embezzlement

TURA: The employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under the aegis of the Non-Gazetted Employees Association have welcomed the imposition of Administrator’s Rule in the council expressing hope for fairness and transparency and improvement of its affairs.

“We hope that the newly appointed administrator will work for the overall development of GHADC and work for the improvement of affairs of GHADC in all aspects and the NGEA as employees assures to co-operate with the newly appointed Administrator,” stated the association.

However, the association has not spared the outgoing Chief Executive Member, Dipul R Marak, and Chairman Denang T Sangma for failing to address the problems of the employees who remain unpaid for 28 long months.

Lashing out, particularly at chairman Denang T Sangma for his recent statement to the media about the outgoing executive committee’s “concern” for the employees, the association questioned the last-minute change of heart.

“On the very last day before the imposition of Administrator Rule, the former Chairman suddenly remembered that they need to pay the salary to the employees, which is due for the past 28 months. He never remembered, and had any sympathy and remorse to pay the salary to the employees when he was holding the post of CEM and Chairman of GHADC, posts which he held from 2015 till 13.10.2020?” questioned the employees while also accusing him of hypocrisy.

Accusing the chairman of embezzlement, they alleged in an official statement that Denang T Sangma as the then CEM of GHADC, i.e., on October 3, 2016, allegedly wrote a letter to the Secretary of GHADC to borrow Rs 80,00,000 from a private contractor Kubon Sangma, and Rs 70,00,000 from another Silgra Marak for the payment of salary to the employees of GHADC.

“Accordingly, the money was borrowed from the above mentioned individuals but no salary was ever paid to the employees and surprisingly the money was never returned to the contractor as a result of which Kubon Sangma has filed the writ petition in the High Court,” the employees alleged.

They also charged him with illegal appointment of a family member to the post of an orderly in the Council and giving out developmental projects to family members. “Construction of improvement of Jeepable Road from Jingamgre to Nengsrang Adugre, Rs 25 lakh for improvement of Jeepable road from Dorengkigre to Udugre for total cost of Rs 25 lakhs”: were among the series of allegations leveled against the former chairman.