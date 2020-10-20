Fresh FIR against trio

SHILLONG: The traditional heads of Kongthong under Sohra Syiemship have filed an FIR against Prantush Sarkar, Mridul Das and Binayak Roy, residents of Ichamati-Bholaganj area, for allegedly giving false statements and misinforming Governor Satya Pal Malik and the PMO.

The Sordar of Raid Kongthong, Sylloklang Majaw and Secretary, Stogen Lynrah filed the FIR stating that the trio’s meeting with the Governor was intended to create a communal divide in the village of Kongthong.

The complainants stated that the trio’s memorandum to the Governor has communal overtures and is intended to create social disharmony through unfounded truth and false statements.

Meanwhile, the Ka Sur u Paidbah ka Bri U Hynniewtrep has come down heavily on non-Khasi communities alleging that they are playing the communal card at a time when the state is witnessing peace and tranquility.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, secretary of the organisation, Egenstar Kurkalang said that there is a section of non-tribals in Ichamati-Bholaganj who are out to disturb the peace in the state.

Referring to Sarkar, Das and Roy’s presentation to the Governor, he said, “They met the Governor and they submitted a presentation to mislead him. The matter has also reached the PMO and Kolkata. We condemn their move to disturb peace in the state”.

Kurkalang claimed that the trio was involved in benami transactions in Shella.

He demanded that the state government should take immediate action against the trio.