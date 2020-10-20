IIT Guwahati develops surface protector to fight COVID-like viruses

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, in association with Berger Paints, has developed an alcohol-free disinfectant which can protect surfaces from bacteria, germs and COVID-like viruses for a period of 24 hours and prevent its spread.

The multi-surface protector named “BreatheEasy Safe 24” can protect surfaces such as desks, car seats, door handles, keys, buttons, bags, etc from viruses, the institute claims.

Developed by Prof. Biman B. Mandal, department of biosciences and bioengineering, and his research team at IIT Guwahati, the innovation is designed on the Advanced Nanosilver Technology and is a specially-formulated alcohol free and environment-friendly product.

Speaking about the technology and its potential Prof. Mandal said, “The product stays active for an extended period of hours on the application surface. Its special formulation forms a protective nano-silver coating which fights bacteria and virus as validated by standard protocols. We feel that this product would make our everyday lives safer in these trying times and beyond.”

As COVID-19 has spread to almost all corners of the country, the government has asked research institutions and corporate houses to merge ideas to form innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic.

“IIT Guwahati has been instrumental in designing several projects in helping the society and the nation fight COVID-19. BreatheEasy Safe 24 is a true outcome of academia-industry collaboration led by IIT Guwahati,” IIT-Guwahati director, T. G. Sitharam, said.

One can simply use the product by spraying it from a distance of 20 to 25 cm and wipe the surface after 30 seconds of spraying.

“As more and more people are stepping out of their homes, personal hygiene and safety becomes pivotal in restricting the spread of coronavirus until a vaccine is found. The institute is keen to join hands with industry partners to explore the wide range of applications the technology promises,” a statement issued here by the institute on Tuesday, said.