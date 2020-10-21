Assam police arrest 4 after recovery of tiger teeth

GUWAHATI: Assam Police recovered 16 tiger teeth from Birla locality under Diphu Police Station in Karbi Anglong district of the state on Wednesday and arrested four persons involved in smuggling of wildlife parts.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by DSP (headquarter) Diphu, Nahid Karishma and assisted by Officer-in-Charge of Manja Police Station recovered the tiger teeth.

Karbi Anglong hill district of Assam has geographical contiguity with famous Kaziraga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Animals from the national park especially tigers and elephants often roam around in forest areas of Karbi Anglong hills thereby become vulnerable to poachers on the prowl.