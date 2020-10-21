Garo Hills BJP unhappy with Shullai’s support to Government

TURA: South Shillong BJP MLA, Sanbor Shullai’s support to the State Government at a time when its State BJP President, Ernest Mawrie was taking a strong stand against corruption especially in Garo Hills has irked party members from Garo Hills who demanded that the MLA immediately initiate talks with the government on all matters raised by Mawrie.

“We are disappointed by Shullai’s letter of support to the government. Sending a letter to the President was alright, but sending it to the media when the State President was taking a strong stand against corruption has demoralised the faith people had in BJP against corruption,” the statement by the BJP from Garo Hills stated.

The statement added that Shullai’s support to the government at this juncture shows his support to the corruption in the state and that the expression of support at a wrong time in a wrong manner was condemnable.

“We feel betrayed by you as you did not stand by the President against corruption. You failed to understand the difficulties meted on the people of Garo Hills and the hardships face by all. Whatever points raised by the State President were true and people were hoping BJP could do something different which you have ruined by supporting the corruption in the government,” it said, adding it was now Shullai’s duty as an elected MLA to take up all the matters raised with the government.