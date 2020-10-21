Human Rights body issues notice on infant deaths

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commissioner has taken a strong note of deaths of 877 newborn infants and 61 pregnant mothers and has asked the Department of Health and Social Welfare to submit a detailed report within 30 days.

The Directive came from the Commission on Tuesday after CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing filed a petition before the commission, seeking its intervention into the large number of deaths of newborns and pregnant mothers from April till July in the state this year.

Kharshiing, in the complaint, stated that the deaths of newborns and pregnant mothers as per the clarification of DHS was due to lack of medical attention care, pneumonia, birth asphyxia and non admittance of pregnant mothers in hospitals for institutional delivery.

In the petition, she also said that the state suffers from the paucity of ambulances as only 72 ambulances are serving the entire state.

On perusal of the papers, the commission expressed deep concerns, which raises the serious issue of violation of human rights, as Article 21 of the Constitution mandates for protection of life and personal liberty to every citizen and right to life and health as a fundamental right, and it is a paramount duty of the state to protect and safeguard such rights of any individual.

The commission has issued notice to the Department of Health and Family Welfare through Commissioner and Secretary, besides the Social Welfare Department through the Additional Chief Secretary to answer the allegations, and submit a detailed report within 30 days.

It may be mentioned that the state has an infant mortality rate of 34 deaths per 1000 live births and pneumonia is the major cause of deaths of babies at birth, even as birth asphyxia is another cause.