Congress MLA concedes NPP is strong today

SHILLONG: While NPP and BJP are making a public spectacle of their acrimony over corruption charges, the opposition Congress, it seems, is cringed that the war of words is heavily weighed in favour of the ruling coalition.

With two BJP legislators refusing to toe the party line, it has upset many an opposition calculation.

In an apparent reconcilement to the situation, Congress MLA, David Nongrum has termed the spate of statements between BJP and NPP over the issues of alleged corruption as “an arranged marriage” with visible cracks after two years of union but conceded that NPP had emerged stronger.

Nongrum who represents Mawryngkneng constituency, recalled that BJP is the one which supported NPP as “father” and now NPP as “son” has started rebelling against the father because the NPP has now grown bigger than the BJP here in Meghalaya having all the name, money, resources and power.

“BJP supported NPP to make sure that Congress remains out of power but now NPP has realised that they can contest election alone even without BJP. It is natural that NPP won’t give a damn to BJP anymore ,” he commented.

He conceded that the NPP right now had all the confidence which it needed as they had managed to win 20 seats in last election from mere two seats in 2013 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress legislator has also suggested that the BJP should open their eyes and start sending their observers to different parts of Meghalaya to monitor the implementation of central schemes and projects which will ensure that the benefits of those schemes reach the public.

“Where are all the resources being spent. There is nothing on the ground,” he said while lamenting that the state government has sanctioned only 1.8 kilometres of PWD road in last three years in a massive constituency like Mawryngkneng.