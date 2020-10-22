Fast And Furious franchise to wrap up after 11th film

The long-running Fast And Furious franchise will come to an end after the forthcoming 10th and 11th films have released.

Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth instalments of the series, will return to helm the final two films, reports variety.com.

So far, the franchise has seen eight releases and “Fast 9”, stylised for some markets as “F9”, is scheduled to hit theatres in 2021. It was earlier slated for a May 2020 release but had to be postponed owing to the Covid pandemic.

The ninth film brings back Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang among others. John Cena is the new entrant in the cast. (IANS)