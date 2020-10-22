Night curfew relaxed in city

Shillong: In a partial modification of the earlier order, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills, issued a fresh order under Section 144 CrPC together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, promulgating night curfew in the entire district from 10 pm to 5 am from October 21 till October 31 or until further orders.

Exemptions granted to officials, non officials and essential services as per the curfew order issued earlier, will continue, the order said.