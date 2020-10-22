Mukul on a mission to end coal scam in GH

SHILLONG: Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma has decided to undertake a physical verification of the unclaimed coal at Nengkra which is supposed to have been auctioned by Deputy Commissioner East Garo Hills. He is scheduled to leave this week from Tura for Nengkra for a spot to assess whether the coal is newly mined or has been lying in the place before April 2014.

The notification of the auction was brought out on December 17 last year and the quantum of unclaimed coal is 34,082 MT.

The former CM told The Shillong Times on Wednesday that the idea was to unearth the “festering coal scam” that has rocked Meghalaya since the MDA Government came to power.

“We cannot allow this large scale looting to carry on. Those who engage in such activities have to be brought to book. I was in-charge of the state for eight years and had tried to streamline several departments including the police. Now I learnt that even vacancies to the SF-10 are not being filled up. This is not acceptable. We have to unearth corruption that is carrying on in broad daylight,” Mukul asserted.