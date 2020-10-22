Sonowal inaugurates extension wing of Ganeshguri flyover

GUWAHATI: The extension wing of the Bishnu Rabha Flyover connecting Ganeshguri Chariali (GS Road) with RG Baruah Road, which was completed in a record time of 19 months as against the scheduled completion period of 30 months, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday.

The state public works department has constructed the 425.50 metre-long flyover under the State Owned Priority Development Fund for the year 2018-19 with a financial outlay of Rs 58.74 crore.

The chief minister had laid the foundation for the flyover on March 6, 2019.

The flyover, according to sources, is set to ease traffic congestion on the arterial route by about 35 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal congratulated the department for setting a record in terms of completion of the flyover and termed it “as an example of good governance in the state.”

He also appreciated PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his leadership in swift execution of the project.

Referring to Guwahati as the “soul” of the state, the chief minister observed that various innovative steps and rapid infrastructure development in the city have acted as a launch pad for Assam to march forward in the global platform.

“Guwahati is fast emerging as the nerve centre of South East Asian countries,” he said.

Referring to the recently launched Mukhya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni for facilitating instant construction permission for residential buildings up to second floor and up to a plot area of two and half katha online, Sonowal suggested developing uniformity in colour for all buildings in the city to give it a distinct identity.

PWD minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma in his speech, said that a total of 16 flyovers are being currently constructed in different parts of the state, including the flyovers in the Super Market area and Maligaon in the city.

He informed that a new flyover connecting Rehabari with Arya Vidyapeeth College has also been proposed.

“Other infrastructure projects such as an express corridor from Rehabari to Panbazar and an elevated multi-lane flyover from Chandmari to Noonmati are also mooted by the government,” he added.

The PWD minister further informed that while around 30 percent work for Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge has been completed, nine foot bridges that are being constructed in critical areas of the city with elevators would be dedicated to the people between December and February.