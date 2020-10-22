Locals sensitized on Forest laws in NGH

TURA: A one day awareness program on Conservation of Forests & Environment was on Thursday organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Resubelpara at Dekachang Community hall where a sizeable number of representatives of different villages attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief judicial Magistrate, K J Lyngdoh informed the gathering of the importance of such programmes to make the people aware of various laws of the State relating to Forests Conservation. According to him, people commit crime unintentionally without knowing the various provisions of Forests Laws. He said that since the time of his joining in office, majority of the cases in the district were related to Forests & Wildlife.

A speech on Conservation of Forests & Environment including Pollution control was given by MFS, Assistant Conservation of Forest, East & North Garo Hills (T) Division, Williamnagar, Selvin G Momin. He spoke at length on various Forests, Wildlife & Environmental Laws and laws related to timber in place in the State. The need for registration of plantations and the procedure for felling of trees from Social Forestry plantations and other Government plantations, trees from registered plantations and felling of isolated trees were also highlighted by the forest officer.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills, Z J Sangma, who also attended the programme also gave a brief speech on the related topic.