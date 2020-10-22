State BJP awaits Delhi’s directions for next move

SHILLONG: After all the mudslinging, the ball is in BJP’s central leadership court now to take a call on whether it would aggressively pursue the alleged corruption in GHADC and illegal transportation of coal in sync with its claims of ideology of fighting against corruption.

Or, on the contrary, is the saffron party going to hush up the matter to ensure its partnership with NPP in the MDA continues in the state.

The state BJP leaders who brought to the fore the allegations of corruption worth crores in GHADC and illegal transportation of coal have already taken up these contentious issues with the party leadership in New Delhi.

Sources from BJP who did not wish to be named told The Shillong Times that the two issues, including the matter of high electricity bills being charged from the people of Garo Hills, have been taken up with the central leadership and that party leaders here were awaiting necessary directions from the party high command on what is to be done next.

“All the documents have been sent to the party leadership in New Delhi,” a party source said, while reiterating that the party would move the High Court to seek a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in GHADC and illegal transportation of coal.

Asked about two MLAs who do not seem to be in sync with the party leaders here over the issue of corruption, sources said that “they were sticking to the government but party leaders here are sticking to the ideology of the party which is to fight corruption.”

“The party has left it to the central leadership and whatever decision is taken, even the party MLAs would have to abide by it,” the source said.

It was also claimed that the BJP leadership in New Delhi has taken strong note of the allegations and the party leaders from here might be called to New Delhi soon. The party might also send someone here in the state to look into the matter.

“We are not lying about the allegations and we have the evidence which has been already shared with the party high command,” the source added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Conrad Sangma informed that the MDA would have a meeting of the coordination committee very soon. “Since the political leaders were in different locations, the government has not been able to bring everyone on board,” he said.

He however reiterated that specific instructions have been given to the chief minister’s office to ensure that leaders of the political parties in the coalition as well as the MLAs from any party are not stopped from coming to meet him.

Garo Hills BJP unhappy with Shullai

South Shillong BJP MLA, Sanbor Shullai’s support to the state government at a time when its State President, Ernest Mawrie was taking a strong stand against corruption, especially in Garo Hills, has irked party members from the region who have demanded that the MLA immediately initiate a table talk with the government on all matters raised by Mawrie, our Tura correspondent reports.

“We are disappointed by Shullai’s letter of support to the government. Sending a letter to the President was alright, but sending it to the media when the State President was taking a strong stand against corruption has demoralised the faith people had in BJP against corruption,” the statement from the Garo Hills BJP stated.

The statement added that Shullai’s support to the government at this juncture was an endorsement of his support to corruption in the state and that the expression of support at a wrong time in a wrong manner was condemnable.

“We feel betrayed by you as you did not stand by the President against corruption. You failed to understand the difficulties meted on the people of Garo Hills and the hardships face by all. Whatever points were raised by the State President were all true and people were hoping BJP could do something different which you have ruined by supporting the corruption in the government,” it said, adding it was now Shullai’s duty as an elected MLA to pursue all the matters raised with the government.