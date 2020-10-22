Assembly panel inspects progress of facilitation centre at Umling

NONGPOH: Members of the government assurance committee (GAC) of the Assembly on Wednesday conducted an inspection at the construction site of the facilitation centre of the entry point at Umling in Ri Bhoi district to make sure it was completed on time as promised by chief minister, Conrad K Sangma.

The inspection was led by the GAC chairman, Nujorki Sungoh and accompanied by its members, including Mayral Born Syiem, Wailadmiki Shylla and Adelbert Nongrum besides Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner, RM Kurbah and other officers.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Sungoh said influx was one of the issues that the GAC had taken seriously.

“Therefore, an inspection was conducted at the site so as to make sure that it is completed within 60 days as promised by the chief minister,” he said.

Even as the construction work of the pre-fabricated structure at the entry point was underway, Sungoh said the committee was fully satisfied with the pace of work and expressed hope that by November this year, the entry point would be completed and become functional to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the state without proper documents.

Member of the committee, Mayral Born Syiem informed that besides the facilitation centre of the entry point, there would be a COVID-19 checkpoint at the site.

Syiem also said the committee wanted the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (MRSS) Act, 2016 implemented in order to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the state.

“With the completion of this facilitation centre soon, we hope that the MRSS Act, 2016 will be implemented in letter and spirit so as to curb influx,” he said.