Mukul unearths unclaimed coal in EGH

SHILLONG: In an attempt to unearth the illegal coal transportation scam, Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma undertook physical verification of the unclaimed coal at Nengkra, East Garo Hills on Thursday.

There he found over 5,000 metric tonnes of unclaimed coal, whereas the government had reportedly claimed to have auctioned 34,000 metric tonnes of unclaimed coal in that area.

“This indicates the modus operandi involving all concerned in the illegal mining and transportation of coal,” Mukul said while adding that the Directorate of Mineral Resources has already issued challans for 34,000 MT of unclaimed coal.

He also added that the route chosen for auctioning of the coal is from Nengkra to Nongston via Ri Bhoi while the nearest railway station for transportation of coal from there is Jogigopha.

“I hope the chief secretary will take cognizance of the matter since there appears to be patronage by people in authority in facilitating the illegalities which would not have been possible at this level,” Mukul said.

Stating that the chief minister has continuously denied allegations about illegal transportation of coal, he added that the government has not even made any attempt to verify if such allegations have any substance.

Mukul further observed that the matter of illegal transportation of coal in the state can also be linked to money laundering as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, intends to preclude money-laundering and to provide for confiscation of property derived from money-laundering.

The Opposition leader had earlier also alleged that the government has started a smokescreen exercise of facilitating illegal coal business with every deputy commissioner notifying the presence of unclaimed coal which is followed by its auction.

Stating that they combine illegal coal and declare it as unclaimed coal, the Opposition leader stated that this is a dangerous trend of looting the state.