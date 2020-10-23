City calm on eve of Durga puja

SHILLONG: A day after the sensitive issue of Ichamati cast its shadow in the capital city after pressure groups putting up provocative banners, the situation in the capital was found to be normal.

A police source said that these were isolated but minor incidents but nonetheless, the endeavour of the police has been to ensure that puja celebration remained incident-free.

As the Durga puja celebrations started, the city wore a normal look with many people coming out in large numbers for their daily activities.

A visit to Police Bazar also showed that situation was absolutely normal and people were busy with their usual routine.

The recent incident of putting banners in the city had created mild tension as the incident happened just couple of days ahead of Durga puja celebrations.

‘Memo to Guv misleading’

KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum has said that the representation submitted by the three individuals regarding the Ichamati incident was an intention to mislead the Governor as well as the citizen in and outside the state.Nongrum said that they have the right to submit any representation but leaving the people to be misled by this is totally unacceptable, as nobody wants dispute and bloodshed.

“As everyone love peace, the tyranny and misleading act of two or three individual should be condemn by all citizens even the state government should react,” he said while adding thar the recent incident that occurred in the Kolkata where surrounded and protest at the Meghalaya house was clear political motive of someone and whoever is responsible for this should be held accountable or else the state government should be held responsible.

He also slammed former Governor Tathagata Roy for his comments against a pressure group in the state saying his statements indicates that that his ideology motive is to serve the party not the constitution of the nation.

“I agree the statement made by the state Education Minister of Meghalaya that this is all about west Bengal assembly election which will be held next year,” Nongrum said.