‘Next 3 months to determine India’s COVID-19 trajectory’

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the coronavirus situation in the country as he urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour in the coming festival season and winter months.

He also highlighted that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country are less than 7 lakh and the doubling rate has increased to 97.2 days.

Vardhan, who reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness with the health and medical education ministers and other senior officials of Uttar Pradesh, said in the last three months, the country has seen significant improvement in the COVID parameters, the health ministry said in a statement.

From recording over 95,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, they have been substantially reduced to less than 55,000 per day.

The recovery rate of India is nearing 90 per cent. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is also declining. CFR stands at 1.51 per cent and is moving towards the target of being less than 1 per cent,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The number of active cases are less than 7 lakh and the doubling rate has increased to 97.2 days, as of now,” Vardhan said.

From just one lab, the country now has nearly 2,000 laboratories. (PTI)