New Parl building to be ready by Oct 2022

New Delhi: Construction of a new Parliament building will begin in December this year and is likely to be completed by October 2022, while necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that Parliament sessions can be held uninterrupted during this period in the existing buildings, Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

Officials also said that sufficient steps have been taken to control air and noise pollution during the construction work for the new building, which will have separate offices for all MPs and those will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces as a step towards creating ‘paperless offices’. The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for the upper house members, sources said after a review meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (PTI)