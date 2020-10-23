Four more die of COVID 19 Assam toll mounts to 900

GUWAHATI: Four more persons died of COVID19 in Assam on Friday taking the death toll up to 900 while 427 new COVID19 cases were detected out of 17496 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 2.44%. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported maximum number of 224 new cases.

On the other hand, 2184 patients were discharged from various COVID Care Centres/ Hospitals in the state which has so far reported 203709 COVID19 positive cases.

Those who died of the disease today were identified as Sunil Swami (60) of Sonitpur, Umesh Chandra Das (70) of Kamrup Metro, Usha Bordoloi (25) of Morigaon, Ganga Maya Gurung (60) of Sonitpur.