World Bank nod to $120 mn project to boost Meghalaya’s transport sector

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to connectivity in Meghalaya, the World Bank has approved a $120 million project to help the hilly state harness its growth potential for high-value agriculture and tourism and take advantage of its strategic location to emerge as a major connecting hub for trade with neighbouring countries.

The Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) will improve about 300 km of strategic road segments and standalone bridges by using innovative, climate resilient and nature-based solutions.

The segments will serve major agriculture areas, important tourist destinations, small-scale industries, major towns and underserved population by linking them to markets, health and education centres, and national and international corridors.

It will also support innovative solutions such as precast bridges to reduce both time and cost of construction.

“Today, about half of the 5,362 habitations in the state lack transport connectivity. Difficult hilly terrain and extreme climatic conditions, including high and frequent rainfall, make Meghalaya’s transport challenges particularly complex,” the World Bank said in a statement.

“This project will tap into Meghalaya’s growth potential in two ways. Within the state, it will provide the much-needed transport connectivity for underserved communities, farmers, and firms. It will also position Meghalaya as a major connecting hub for international trade through the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal Corridor,” World Bank’s country director in India, Junaid Ahmad said.

This operation will also support the state’s government’s “Restart Meghalaya Mission” to revive and boost development activities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will help restore transport services for the movement of agriculture produce, improve access to health facilities during COVID-19 type medical emergencies, benefit about 500,000 inhabitants, and generate direct employment of about 8 million person days,” the statement said.

“Meghalaya is blessed with diverse agro-climatic zones, unique waterfalls and root bridges with enormous potential for high-value tourism, agriculture and horticulture. By bringing in climate-resilient innovations, this project will offer a reliable transport network that is more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Ashok Kumar, senior highway engineer and Reenu Aneja, transport specialist, task team Leaders for the project.

“The $120 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a maturity of 14 years, including a grace period of six years,” the statement said.