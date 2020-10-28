Dwayne Johnson injures face while working out

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson sustains a face injury during a workout session, but that did not stop him from continuing his extremely intense regime.

The 48-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast shared a video on Instagram to show off his injury. He got a gash on his face while throwing around 50-pound chains, reports a website.

“All right, look. Sometimes, well oftentimes, things get intense here in the iron paradise, but we ain’t playing tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes. You get lumped up every once in a while and things happen,” the star said in the video.

In the clip, a stream of blood runs down the action star’s face next to one of his eyes. He uses a finger to wipe away some of the blood before licking some of it. “That’s good. That’s real good. Back to work,” he said after cleaning his finger.

In the caption of the post, Johnson revealed how he hurt himself. (IANS)