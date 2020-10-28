GH coal auction raises many questions

SHILLONG: The government’s controversial move for auctioning around 34,000 metric tonnes of unclaimed coal at Nengkra has not gone well with many including the Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma who smells something fishy in the entire process.

It was on October 16, when the Directorate of Mineral Resources approved the revalidation of the unused mineral transport challan to one person for transportation of 34,074 metric tonnes of unclaimed coal to Assam. The route given in the order is Nengkra- Rongjeng- Nongstoin- Shillong- Guwahati.

Some residents on the request of anonymity while speaking over the phone said that in no way, there can be 34,000 MT of unclaimed coal in the area while adding that some concerned residents had dared the authorities to weigh the available coal in the area digitially with their own expenediture.

The residents also raised questions on the route for the transportation of coal saying Dudhnoi from Negkra via Dainadubu which is an NGT identified route is mere 60 kilometers but instead a longer route is being planned for the transportation of the unclaimed coal.

When contacted, Director Of Mineral Resources, Arunkumar Kembhavi said that the auction is being done as per the procedure laid down by the government.

He said that as per the procedure, when the illegal coal is found police files FIR and District Administration seizes it after which a press release is issued that whoever wants to claim the coal can come forward but since it is illegal coal, nobody comes and the District Court after taking the assessment of the District Administration and District police disposes off the coal.

“The DMR never comes into the question anywhere and DMR has nothing to do with coal auctioning being done within a district,” he said.

When asked about the allegations that there is no 34,000 MT of coal in Nengkra, he said that DMR has nothing to do with the assessment of coal and it is done by the respective District Administrations.

On being asked about the longer route for the transportation of the unclaimed coal, he said that as per the law, the successful bidder can take the auctioned coal to anywhere in India and it is his fundamental right.

“The state government cannot direct the bidder to go towards only one side and we cannot compel him to go towards one gate,” he said.

Earlier, Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma who had visited the village had alleged that the areas only has over 5,000 metric tonnes of unclaimed coal and not 34,000 MT of coal.