KHADC adopts 3 resolutions on Residents Act, ILP

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) passed three resolutions during the Winter Session on Tuesday dealing with the implementation of Residents Act and Inner Line Permit (ILP).

KHADC CEM Titos Chyne moved the first resolution urging the state government to fully implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Rules, 2017 at the earliest and also to speed up the construction of the Facilitation Centre at the notified entry and exit point.

The second resolution was to urge the Governor of Meghalaya to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020 at the earliest.

The amendment bill has been pending before the Governor after it was passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on March 19, 2020.

The KHADC has in the official resolution stated that the implementation of Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will ensure safety and security to the citizens of the state and would also prevent influx of immigrants into Meghalaya.

Not in Umling but Byrnihat

MDCs from Ri Bhoi, Victor Ranee (NPP) and Balajied Ranee (Congress) were on the same page when it comes to setting up of the facilitation centre in Byrnihat rather than in Umling.

Victor said, “There will be loopholes if it is set up in Umling. It is better to set up the facilitation centre in Byrnihat”. He said that it is meaningless to have it in Umling as people are likely to infiltrate from other parts such as Lum Nongrim and 20 Mile.

Taking a dig at the government, Balajied said that if the government sets up the facilitation centre in Umling it might as well set it up in Nongpoh too.

Entry and exit in border areas

Referring to MDCs who expressed their apprehension about setting up the facilitation center at Umling, the CEM said that the Council will also urge the state government to set up entry and exit points in the border areas too.

Discussing the resolution, Chyne said that the residents of the state are in a dilemma as fear psychosis has prevailed in the society due to the present situation.

He urged the state government to speed up the facilitation centre to ensure that peace and security is restored in the state.

“We are a minority tribe and have to be cautious that we are not overwhelmed by other communities that are have a larger population”, he said.

Supporting the resolution, Independent MDC and opposition member, PN Syiem said that the Council should put some pressure on the state government as most of the resolution passed by the Council have not fructified.

Nominated MDC Bindo Lanong rooted for Inner Line Permit (ILP) and said, “It is incomplete. We want ILP”.

He observed that there should be monitoring of both the entry and exit of outsiders and stressed that the facilitation centre should be made effective.

He added that the KHADC should attach some suggestions when it sends resolutions to the state government.

Inner Line Permit

The KHADC has also passed a resolution to urge the Government of India to approve the implementation of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act 1873 in the state of Meghalaya as resolved by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on December 19, 2019.

Moving the resolution, KHADC CEM Titos Chyne said that the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act, 1873 being one of the Regulations included in the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District (Application of Laws) Regulation, 1952 and the KHADC had earlier passed a resolution to urge the Governor of Meghalaya to apply the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 as adopted.

He further said that the KHADC is of the view that the implementation of the Regulation will ensure safety and security to the citizens of the state and maintain the demographic structure of the tribal population in the state and also ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is fully exempted in the State of Meghalaya apart from checking influx of immigrants into Meghalaya.

Discussing further on the matter, Chyne recalled that in 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah had asked the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and his delegation to wait till Christmas for a decision to exempt Meghalaya from the CAA but so far nothing has materialized.